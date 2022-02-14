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VN Rumors of War, Freedom Convoy Crackdown, J6 Doors Open Video, China Bans Abortions 2.14
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50 views • February 14, 2022
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Featured Content:
Ryan
Mainstream Press Runs Fake Headline That Could’ve Kicked off WWIII — Again — and No One Cares
https://undergroundnewswire.news/2022/02/13/mainstream-press-runs-fake-headline-that-couldve-kicked-off-wwiii-again-and-no-one-cares/
In Surreal Plot Twist, Ukraine’s President Demands Proof from Us over Alarmist Russian Invasion Claims
https://undergroundnewswire.news/2022/02/14/in-surreal-plot-twist-ukraines-president-demands-proof-from-us-over-alarmist-russian-invasion-claims/
Trucker Crackdown Begins: Wild Scenes in Canada as Military, Swat, and Police Are All Sent in to Make Arrests and Tow Away Vehicles at Ambassador Bridge (Videos)
https://undergroundnewswire.news/2022/02/14/trucker-crackdown-begins-wild-scenes-in-canada-as-military-swat-and-police-are-all-sent-in-to-make-arrests-and-tow-away-vehicles-at-ambassador-bridge-videos/
Justin
NOW THERE’S VIDEO: Who Opened the Magnetic Doors at East Side of Capitol on Jan. 6? They Were Opened by Someone from the Inside
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/02/now-video-opened-magnetic-doors-east-side-capitol-jan-6-opened-someone-inside/
Joe Rogan Responds To UFC Fighter Israel Adesanya After Powerful Defense of Podcaster
https://conservativebrief.com/rogan-responds-59869/
China to Actively Ban Teen Abortions as Birth Rate Collapses
https://www.breitbart.com/asia/2022/02/13/china-to-actively-ban-teen-abortions-as-birth-rate-collapses/
Rapid-fire
New Democrat Plan for Two Time Loser Hillary Clinton Sparks Further Speculation of 2024 Presidential Run
https://undergroundnewswire.news/2022/02/13/new-democrat-plan-for-two-time-loser-hillary-clinton-sparks-further-speculation-of-2024-presidential-run/
Last Week the “experts” Admitted Lockdowns Did Not Reduce Mortality Rates — Now They Admit Masking Was Mostly Worthless
https://undergroundnewswire.news/2022/02/13/last-week-the-experts-admitted-lockdowns-did-not-reduce-mortality-rates-now-they-admit-masking-was-mostly-worthless/
Johnson & Johnson Quietly Shut Down Production of COVID-19 Vaccine — Reportedly Making an Experimental But More Profitable Vaccine Instead
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/02/johnson-johnson-quietly-shut-production-covid-19-vaccine-reportedly-making-experimental-profitable-vaccine-instead/
Books of the Week:
• The Schools Our Children Deserve: Moving Beyond Traditional Classrooms and "Tougher Standards"
https://amzn.to/3AY5wuk
• Dancing Wu Li Masters: An Overview of the New Physics
https://amzn.to/3oo43In
Our Latest Videos:
INTERVIEW: Ken Rohla: Suppressed Healing Tech, Medical Conspiracy, Black Hats vs White Hats
https://rumble.com/vumica-interview-ken-rohla-suppressed-healing-tech-medical-conspiracy-black-hats-v.html
Journey To Truth Interview: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cY1DJ0VhYf4
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• Pain? Stress? Health issues? This will help!
- Save 31% off of all your CBD and Hemp needs!
- The sale ends February 15th, so use this link and spend as much money as you reasonably can! Get a whole jar of gummies and eat it all in one sitting like I do! Don’t be scared, fear is the mind-killer!
Use this Link: https://hempbombs.pxf.io/bk5xk
** PROMO CODE: HEART31 **
PROMOTION: EMF Harmonized
- Protect Against 5G, Wifi, Cellphone, Electrosmog.
- Article: “Warning To All Parents: What WiFi And Cell Phones Really Do To Our Children’s Health.”
https://en.newsner.com/news/warning-to-all-parents-what-wifi-and-cell-phones-really-do-to-our-childrens-health/
• BUY NOW • Energy And Wellness Wristband
https://bit.ly/EMFWrist
• REDUCE PAIN: Body Patch for Instant Relief
https://bit.ly/EMFBodyPatch
Featured Content:
Ryan
Mainstream Press Runs Fake Headline That Could’ve Kicked off WWIII — Again — and No One Cares
https://undergroundnewswire.news/2022/02/13/mainstream-press-runs-fake-headline-that-couldve-kicked-off-wwiii-again-and-no-one-cares/
In Surreal Plot Twist, Ukraine’s President Demands Proof from Us over Alarmist Russian Invasion Claims
https://undergroundnewswire.news/2022/02/14/in-surreal-plot-twist-ukraines-president-demands-proof-from-us-over-alarmist-russian-invasion-claims/
Trucker Crackdown Begins: Wild Scenes in Canada as Military, Swat, and Police Are All Sent in to Make Arrests and Tow Away Vehicles at Ambassador Bridge (Videos)
https://undergroundnewswire.news/2022/02/14/trucker-crackdown-begins-wild-scenes-in-canada-as-military-swat-and-police-are-all-sent-in-to-make-arrests-and-tow-away-vehicles-at-ambassador-bridge-videos/
Justin
NOW THERE’S VIDEO: Who Opened the Magnetic Doors at East Side of Capitol on Jan. 6? They Were Opened by Someone from the Inside
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/02/now-video-opened-magnetic-doors-east-side-capitol-jan-6-opened-someone-inside/
Joe Rogan Responds To UFC Fighter Israel Adesanya After Powerful Defense of Podcaster
https://conservativebrief.com/rogan-responds-59869/
China to Actively Ban Teen Abortions as Birth Rate Collapses
https://www.breitbart.com/asia/2022/02/13/china-to-actively-ban-teen-abortions-as-birth-rate-collapses/
Rapid-fire
New Democrat Plan for Two Time Loser Hillary Clinton Sparks Further Speculation of 2024 Presidential Run
https://undergroundnewswire.news/2022/02/13/new-democrat-plan-for-two-time-loser-hillary-clinton-sparks-further-speculation-of-2024-presidential-run/
Last Week the “experts” Admitted Lockdowns Did Not Reduce Mortality Rates — Now They Admit Masking Was Mostly Worthless
https://undergroundnewswire.news/2022/02/13/last-week-the-experts-admitted-lockdowns-did-not-reduce-mortality-rates-now-they-admit-masking-was-mostly-worthless/
Johnson & Johnson Quietly Shut Down Production of COVID-19 Vaccine — Reportedly Making an Experimental But More Profitable Vaccine Instead
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/02/johnson-johnson-quietly-shut-production-covid-19-vaccine-reportedly-making-experimental-profitable-vaccine-instead/
Books of the Week:
• The Schools Our Children Deserve: Moving Beyond Traditional Classrooms and "Tougher Standards"
https://amzn.to/3AY5wuk
• Dancing Wu Li Masters: An Overview of the New Physics
https://amzn.to/3oo43In
Our Latest Videos:
INTERVIEW: Ken Rohla: Suppressed Healing Tech, Medical Conspiracy, Black Hats vs White Hats
https://rumble.com/vumica-interview-ken-rohla-suppressed-healing-tech-medical-conspiracy-black-hats-v.html
Journey To Truth Interview: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cY1DJ0VhYf4
OFFICIAL VIGILANT NEWS WEBSITE:
https://vigilant.news/
• Sign up for our newsletter, and get the news straight to your inbox:
https://bit.ly/VigilantNewsLetter
OFFICIAL TELEGRAM CHANNEL
https://t.me/vigilantnews
SUPPORT THIS CHANNEL:
+ Become a member for as little as 3$ per month • https://www.subscribestar.com/stillness-in-the-storm •
+ Onetime Donation (Credit/Debit)(Crypto)(Paypal)(Cashapp) • https://stillnessinthestorm.com/donate/ •
EXPAND YOUR BUSINESS (Capital Funding) Email [email protected]) Subject Line: I need funding, What's Remelo?
- Buy a business (near zero cost to you)
- COVID Tax Credits (if you have w2 employees)
- Cash Advance
- Equipment Loans
- SBA Loans
Check out our BRAND NEW Store https://stillnessinthestore.com/
Use Promo CODE SAVE10 to save 10% off on all products.
Rumble
https://rumble.com/user/StillnessintheStorm
Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/DARtlKxgDs2E/
Gab.tv
https://tv.gab.com/channel/stillnessinthestorm
Brighteon
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