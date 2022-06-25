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💥Gregg Phillips: More than 60 Organizations Identified in Yuma Cty, AZ Election Cheating
Gregg Phillips says that now that they've been able to get their arms around the election cheating "footprint", they have identified more than 60 other organizations or communities where the cheating looks a lot like what happened in San Luis, Arizona (Yuma County).
"They're gonna start comin' down one, by one, by one, by one, by one." 🔥
Full interview:
https://rumble.com/v19m7a8-patriot-games-update-with-gregg-phillips.html