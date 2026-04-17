TIPSY at TPUSA event? - AZ Rep Paul Gosar seems to be having a wild ride after a few

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Meanwhile, there’s a TPUSA event going on—or whatever remains of TPUSA under Erika Kirk.
But U.S. Representative Paul Gosar seems to be having a wild ride over there.
Cynthia.... oh my... I just discovered Trump is also talking tonight at this TPUSA event... says same stuff, again... so not posting.... so not to ruin anyone's good time tonight. ; )