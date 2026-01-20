The Outliers: Theo & Kira | Helios Farms Healing With Restorative Farming | Today's World Changers

God first put mankind in a garden, and we've been trying to get back to that "garden" ever since the fall of Adam and Eve. Theo & Kira of Helios Farms have carved out their Eden and, as good stewards, share their knowledge and harvest with whoever finds their way to their restorative ranch. Join us for a power-packed interview as we dive into radical healing with vitamin C, fertility, and the ins and outs of exercising your God-given rights to grow, harvest, and sell nutrient-dense food. It's never too late to find your calling. Read More and Connect with Helios Farms: https://www.resistancechicks.com/the-outliers-theo-kira-helios-farms/

The Calendars are HERE! Order YOUR Homesteader's Almanac TODAY!!!!

The Resistance Chicks General Store has all-natural, hand-made personal health care products, right here from God's Little Acre! Visit Shop.ResistanceChicks.com





Resistance Chicks are proud to partner with Zang Enterprises as the new official gold and silver company of Resistance Chicks! Learn more: www.resistancechicks.com/godsmoney





Perfect Aminos! Give your body what it needs to build muscle and regain energy! Read Michelle's testimony and learn more: www.resistancechicks.com/bodyhealth





Resistance Chicks are PROUD to partner with Dr. Haider's premium, additive-free immune preventive treatment and recovery supplements, available exclusively at www.mygotostack.com USE PROMO CODE "RC"





AMAZING body and CBD products!!!

For ALL products: https://organicbodyessentials.com/?ref=RC









Resistance Chicks

P.O. Box 107

Milford, OH 45150

E-mail: [email protected]

Web Page www.resistancechicks.com

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/ResistanceChicks

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/resistancechicks/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ResistanceChicks

Telegram follow here: https://t.me/ResistanceChicks

Franksocial: https://franksocial.com/u/ResistanceChicks

Truthsocial: https://truthsocial.com/@ResistanceChicks

Use Promo code: "ResistanceChicks" at TheFoundersBible.com





https://resistancechicks.brighteonstore.com/Resistance-Chicks TODAY and Use PROMO CODE “CHICKS” to save 5%!





Visit www.MyPillow.com/Resistance and use promo code "RC" to save up to 66%