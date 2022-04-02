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After the Jab, are you owned? Scott Ritter on Putin's strategy. Reiner Fullmich and Alex Jones Full Interview.
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467 views • April 02, 2022
1. DNA ownership and Myriad Genetics! https://drive.google.com/file/d/10q6IHmMiCc6mbzamxZcjxCZEZ11rM8xm/view?usp=drivesdk
2. Scott Ritter: Russia de nazifies Ukraine! https://www.globalresearch.ca/nato-russia-proxy-war-revealing-signs-of-a-fading-america/5775462
3. Ukraine using civilians as shields. https://rumble.com/vz7nv7-ukraine-defends-use-of-residential-buildings-amid-claims-of-using-civilians.html
4. Biden Admin Announces End to Title 42 Illegal Immigration Rule https://link.theepochtimes.com/mkt_app/biden-admin-announces-end-to-title-42-illegal-immigration-rule_4376889.html
5. CHD: WSJ misleads Public in ivermectin. https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/wsj-misleads-public-ivermectin/
6. Alex jones with Reiner Fuellmich Full interview. 40 minutes. https://www.bitchute.com/video/3Lg2ePGSQ9Ep/
7. Zelenko and Ardis https://rumble.com/vyifaa-full-interview-dr.-zelenko-has-a-warning-about-big-pharmas-threat-to-doctor.html
8. Ray Dalio on dealing with the new world order. https://youtu.be/xguam0TKMw8
You can support the channel via The PayPal link: http://paypal.me/FarmerJones2018
You can join Patreon to support the channel. http://Patreon.com/FarmerJones
2. Scott Ritter: Russia de nazifies Ukraine! https://www.globalresearch.ca/nato-russia-proxy-war-revealing-signs-of-a-fading-america/5775462
3. Ukraine using civilians as shields. https://rumble.com/vz7nv7-ukraine-defends-use-of-residential-buildings-amid-claims-of-using-civilians.html
4. Biden Admin Announces End to Title 42 Illegal Immigration Rule https://link.theepochtimes.com/mkt_app/biden-admin-announces-end-to-title-42-illegal-immigration-rule_4376889.html
5. CHD: WSJ misleads Public in ivermectin. https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/wsj-misleads-public-ivermectin/
6. Alex jones with Reiner Fuellmich Full interview. 40 minutes. https://www.bitchute.com/video/3Lg2ePGSQ9Ep/
7. Zelenko and Ardis https://rumble.com/vyifaa-full-interview-dr.-zelenko-has-a-warning-about-big-pharmas-threat-to-doctor.html
8. Ray Dalio on dealing with the new world order. https://youtu.be/xguam0TKMw8
You can support the channel via The PayPal link: http://paypal.me/FarmerJones2018
You can join Patreon to support the channel. http://Patreon.com/FarmerJones
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