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To the Pure, All Things Are Pure
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22 views • December 03, 2021
For a longer video on this topic: https://bit.ly/3kyhFPC
To the pure all things are pure, but to those who are defiled and unbelieving nothing is pure; but even their mind and conscience are defiled.
To the pure all things are pure, but to those who are defiled and unbelieving nothing is pure; but even their mind and conscience are defiled.
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