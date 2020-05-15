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No Need to Suffer from GI Issues – Learn Natural Treatments w/ Guest Dr. Kinney, ND
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5 views • May 15, 2020
Are you one of the millions of Americans who suffer from some sort of digestive issue? I really don't think I exaggerate when I say that EVERYONE I know has some type of digestive issue. I don't just mean a little indigestion or occasional heartburn...
But chronic bouts of acid reflux, constipation/ diarrhea, abdominal pain, bloating and/ or gas. Some have more serious issues including digestive disorders and food allergies. These aren't pleasant things to talk about... but even less pleasant to suffer from! We all must eat and digest multiple times per day, so digestive issues can be ongoing sources of pain and frustration.
Watch this fantastic video with guest Dr. Kinney, Naturopathic Doctor, who specializes in helping people with their digestive issues... naturally. Learn more on: https://www.alternative-health-concepts.com/
But chronic bouts of acid reflux, constipation/ diarrhea, abdominal pain, bloating and/ or gas. Some have more serious issues including digestive disorders and food allergies. These aren't pleasant things to talk about... but even less pleasant to suffer from! We all must eat and digest multiple times per day, so digestive issues can be ongoing sources of pain and frustration.
Watch this fantastic video with guest Dr. Kinney, Naturopathic Doctor, who specializes in helping people with their digestive issues... naturally. Learn more on: https://www.alternative-health-concepts.com/
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