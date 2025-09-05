BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Round Up 5 - Super Delta Force (1989, Arcade)
FuerstBitmarck
6 followers
8 views • 24 hours ago

Round Up 5 - Super Delta Force is a racing game developed by Tatsumi and published by Data East (in North America), Electrocoin (in Europe) and Tatsumi (in Japan). It was only released in the arcades.

The game is a rip-off of Taito's Chase H.Q. You need to catch criminal who is fleeing in a vehicle in each stage. You need to catch up with the criminal, who has a head start, then evade the bikers who accompany him or knock them off the street, then ram the criminal's vehicle until it breaks down. Similar to OutRun, you race across the whole USA. You can accelerate, brake, shift between two gears and use a limited number of turbo boosts.

Keywords
data eastracing gamearcade gametatsumielectrocoin
