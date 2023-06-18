Del BigTree at the HighWire
June 16, 2023
As schools across the nation continue to push LGBTQ+ curriculum, conflicts between parents and school staff escalate. President and Co-founder of PERK Advocacy (Protection of the Educational Rights of Kids), Amy Bohn, discusses the recent explosive clash outside a school board meeting in Glendale, CA, which led to an all out brawl and 3 arrests, including an ANTIFA member who is rumored to have elevated the peaceful protest to violence.
#GlendaleUSD #Glendale #PERK #KellyKing
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2unpu6-fight-for-parental-rights-reaches-boiling-point-in-ca.html
