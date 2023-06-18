Create New Account
FIGHT FOR PARENTAL RIGHTS REACHES BOILING POINT IN CA
High Hopes
Published 21 hours ago
Del BigTree at the HighWire


June 16, 2023


As schools across the nation continue to push LGBTQ+ curriculum, conflicts between parents and school staff escalate. President and Co-founder of PERK Advocacy (Protection of the Educational Rights of Kids), Amy Bohn, discusses the recent explosive clash outside a school board meeting in Glendale, CA, which led to an all out brawl and 3 arrests, including an ANTIFA member who is rumored to have elevated the peaceful protest to violence.


#GlendaleUSD #Glendale #PERK #KellyKing


californiaviolenceantifalgbtqdel bigtreehighwireparental rightsprotestsschoolsarrestsconflictscurriculumbrawlamy bohnglendaleboiling pointschool staffperk advocacy

