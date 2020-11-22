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Imprecatory Prayers: Loving Our Enemies Doesn't Come At The Expense Of Appealing For Divine Justice!
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27 views • November 22, 2020
To imprecate means “to invoke evil upon or curse” one’s enemies. David prayed such prayers in the Psalms. Jesus invoked the Psalms. Paul also cursed those with another gospel, and the Saints cry out for God to avenge their blood. But should Christians incorporate imprecatory prayers today in light of Jesus commanding we love our enemies? My guest, Dr. John Diamond, joins me in this episode to discuss this important and timely topic.
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Pick Up Dr. Diamond’s Books Here: Https://Amzn.To/3eUJq0B
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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