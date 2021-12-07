Understanding Cancer & Determining Your Own Beliefs - Dr Jennifer Daniels Interviewed by Deanna Spingola (ARCHIVED 01.06.2015)

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Dr. Jennifer Daniels MD returns to discuss issues related to cancer in people of all ages. She is the author of The Lethal Dose: Why Your Doctor is Prescribing It and the co-author of Do You Have the Guts to Be Beautiful?. Please visit her website for a healthy helping of great information.
Telegram Channel Dedicated to Dr Daniels Interviews, Podcast & Shows: https://t.me/DrJenniferDaniels
Telegram Channel Dedicated to Dr Daniels Followers Chat: https://t.me/DrJenniferDanielsFollowers
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/CuresWanted/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/cureswanted
Take A Vacation: https://wg.vacations/88974311578
Re-post permission received 8.22.2021 by Deanna Spingola at https://spingola.com/