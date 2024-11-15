© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
More general observations, soft digital tyranny was as effective as hard tyranny
When the Catholics say "the smoke of satan is in the Church," I propose the doorway this smoke of satan entered in is money, and through this doorway entered drugs, porn, lgbt, etc.
Also, interesting to see that soft tyranny through technology, drugs, porn, etc., is seemingly more effective than hard tyranny. Instead of gulag, censorship, with almost all communication being electronic.
