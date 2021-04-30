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Almost a First date! My longwinded answer about if I had my SHOTS!!! including info about NWO and BLM
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224 views • April 30, 2021
I almost had a first date with a nice African American lady who lives at the beach. It would have been a great opportunity for an ongoing friendship where I trade a couple hours of handyman work for a couch every time I want a little beach vacation on the Oregon coast.....Or better yet, maybe I would meet my soulmate and fall in love. I should have answered her question but leave BLM out of the answer....except she accidentally read the last page first instead of my supporting argument why BLM hurts black people and causes division and degrades black people
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