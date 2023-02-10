Were You Not Born For A Time Such as This? | John Dyslin and Celeste Solum (2/1/23)

In this video John Dyslin, author of Nehemiah Strong, speaks
with Celeste Solum on her show Celeste LIVE. John and Celeste sharpen iron
regarding the criticality of taking action during a time when action is needed.
John, referencing the legendary Biblical story of Queen Esther, reminds
listeners of a simple message: The time to act is now, and you’re the one who
must take action!
Listen to the full interview: https://www.brighteon.com/2aa4f0db-f476-4764-a2a6-4a86f5f59c67
John’s website: https://johndyslin.com/
Celeste’s website: https://shepherdsheart.life/
Keywords: act, action, plan, prepper, prepared, bible, esther, season, fear
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.