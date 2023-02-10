Were You Not Born For A Time Such as This? | John Dyslin and Celeste Solum (2/1/23)

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In this video John Dyslin, author of Nehemiah Strong, speaks
with Celeste Solum on her show Celeste LIVE. John and Celeste sharpen iron
regarding the criticality of taking action during a time when action is needed.
John, referencing the legendary Biblical story of Queen Esther, reminds
listeners of a simple message: The time to act is now, and you’re the one who
must take action!
Listen to the full interview: https://www.brighteon.com/2aa4f0db-f476-4764-a2a6-4a86f5f59c67
John’s website: https://johndyslin.com/
Celeste’s website: https://shepherdsheart.life/
Keywords: act, action, plan, prepper, prepared, bible, esther, season, fear