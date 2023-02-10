Create New Account
Were You Not Born For A Time Such as This? | John Dyslin and Celeste Solum (2/1/23)
In this video John Dyslin, author of Nehemiah Strong, speaks with Celeste Solum on her show Celeste LIVE. John and Celeste sharpen iron regarding the criticality of taking action during a time when action is needed. John, referencing the legendary Biblical story of Queen Esther, reminds listeners of a simple message: The time to act is now, and you’re the one who must take action!

Listen to the full interview: https://www.brighteon.com/2aa4f0db-f476-4764-a2a6-4a86f5f59c67 

John’s website: https://johndyslin.com/ 

Celeste’s website: https://shepherdsheart.life/ 


