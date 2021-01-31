Patriot Resistance: The Right to Travel & Jury Nullification

Communiqué for the Day Jan. 31, 2021: We have a fundamental right to travel - Shapiro v. Thompson, 394 U.S. 618 (1969); we can use jury nullification to push back against government overreach.

Cynthia F. Hodges, JD, LLM, MA is an attorney (WA) and author (Auriga Books). Pen name: Tina Foster Website: cynthiahodges.com Blogs: leadershipbygeorge.blogspot.com, plasticmacca.blogspot.com