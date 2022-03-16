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The Sick Satanic FreeMasons and their Servant Rule the World [15.03.2022]
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35 views • March 16, 2022
'Signs and Symbols Rule the World, not Words nor Laws.' - Confucius
"When the human race learns to read the language of symbolism, a great veil will fall from the eyes of men. They shall then know truth and, more than that, they shall realize that from the beginning truth has been in the world unrecognized, save by a small but gradually increasing number appointed by the Lords of the Dawn as ministers to the needs of human creatures struggling co regain their consciousness of divinity."
Manly P. Hall, Melchizedek and the Mystery of Fire
https://www.goodreads.com/work/quotes/702576-melchizedek-and-the-mystery-of-fire-adept-series
196 views Mar 15, 2022
HeavenBoundTrucker444 - 909 subscribers
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lYKFN9t_af4
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWTIZrq8FWQVu0IGTEL1kkA
"When the human race learns to read the language of symbolism, a great veil will fall from the eyes of men. They shall then know truth and, more than that, they shall realize that from the beginning truth has been in the world unrecognized, save by a small but gradually increasing number appointed by the Lords of the Dawn as ministers to the needs of human creatures struggling co regain their consciousness of divinity."
Manly P. Hall, Melchizedek and the Mystery of Fire
https://www.goodreads.com/work/quotes/702576-melchizedek-and-the-mystery-of-fire-adept-series
196 views Mar 15, 2022
HeavenBoundTrucker444 - 909 subscribers
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lYKFN9t_af4
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWTIZrq8FWQVu0IGTEL1kkA
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