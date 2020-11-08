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Andrea Sadegh in an interview with Marc Gray from Project Camelot TV, 2016
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45 views • November 08, 2020
Andrea Sadegh in an interview with Marc Gray from Project Camelot TV Network: Trauma-based mind Control, SRA, Austria, Germany, Worldwide, (Nazi) human experimentation on toddlers and children, Symptoms of toddlers and children & the case of her beloved son Luki Dara Rubens Sadegh.
More on www.traumabasedmindcontrol.com
English transcription: https://traumabasedmindcontrol.com/index.php/children-mind-control-rings-andrea-sadegh-marc-gray-project-camelot/?lang=en
Deutsche Transkription: https://traumabasedmindcontrol.com/index.php/children-mind-control-rings-andrea-sadegh-marc-gray-project-camelot/
Transcription française: https://traumabasedmindcontrol.com/index.php/children-mind-control-rings-andrea-sadegh-marc-gray-project-camelot/?lang=fr
More on www.traumabasedmindcontrol.com
English transcription: https://traumabasedmindcontrol.com/index.php/children-mind-control-rings-andrea-sadegh-marc-gray-project-camelot/?lang=en
Deutsche Transkription: https://traumabasedmindcontrol.com/index.php/children-mind-control-rings-andrea-sadegh-marc-gray-project-camelot/
Transcription française: https://traumabasedmindcontrol.com/index.php/children-mind-control-rings-andrea-sadegh-marc-gray-project-camelot/?lang=fr
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