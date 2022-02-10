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There is Only One Authentic Jesus
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20 views • February 10, 2022
John 20:29
“Jesus saith unto him, Thomas, because thou hast seen me, thou hast believed: blessed are they that have not seen, and yet have believed.”
King James Version
“Jesus saith unto him, Thomas, because thou hast seen me, thou hast believed: blessed are they that have not seen, and yet have believed.”
King James Version
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