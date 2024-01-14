Stars Aligning - 4 INCREDIBLE Star Signs Unveil Timing of Events in Revelation

Did God give us star signs to mark the major events in the Book of Revelation? The incredible answer is YES, He did. And because of computerized astronomical software that simulates the movement of the night skies, we can now know the exact timing of those signs. How do we know what signs to look for? God described the signs in Revelation. So in this Nelson Walters video, we explain in detail, the 4 signs as God described them, the unique fulfillments in the future, and the dates that each star sign will happen. And, btw, they all occur on Feasts of the Lord, God's prophetic calendar.