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6.4 MAGNITUDE EARTHQAUKE HIT ITALY/SLOVENIA BORDER AND INTO CROATIA
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61 views • December 30, 2020
Published on 29 Dec 2020
Quite a number of people along the Italy/Slovenia border and into Croatia report feeling the M6.4 earthquake a few minutes ago with an epicenter right outside the town of Petrinja, Croatia (home to 25,000 people). People in Hungary, Austria, as well as Bosnia and Herzegovina also reported feeling the quake. Significant damage may have occurred in Croatia where it appears the fault was located. Information is slow getting out, which is never a good sign. It appears that two foreshocks of M5.2 happened in the same epicentral region on Monday morning Zagreb local time, with magnitudes of 5.2.
Quite a number of people along the Italy/Slovenia border and into Croatia report feeling the M6.4 earthquake a few minutes ago with an epicenter right outside the town of Petrinja, Croatia (home to 25,000 people). People in Hungary, Austria, as well as Bosnia and Herzegovina also reported feeling the quake. Significant damage may have occurred in Croatia where it appears the fault was located. Information is slow getting out, which is never a good sign. It appears that two foreshocks of M5.2 happened in the same epicentral region on Monday morning Zagreb local time, with magnitudes of 5.2.
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