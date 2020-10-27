CENTER FOR PUBLIC INTEGRITY: The Trump administration doesn’t make these reports public, but we’re collecting and publishing the COVID-19 data and recommendations for states and counties

PENCE AND CORONA TASK FORCE ARE CONTRACTING AND PAYING FOR STATES TO VIOLATE 10th AMENDMENT AND TAKE MONEY TO LOCKDOWN, MASKS EDICTS, BUSINESS CLOSURES, COMMON FEDERAL AGENDA TO VIOLATE CONSTITUTION; AND HARM U.S. SMALL BUSINESSES.THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT MUST REALLY BELIEVE THEY ARE NEXT GOING TO MANDATE VACCINES.THAT IS A DEATH WISH WHICH PATRIOTS WILL GLADLY DELIVER DOWN THEIR THROATS.IMAGINE THAT TRUMP SAYS ECONOMY AND MONEY PRINTING ARE GREAT; STOCK MARKET IS THE FOREIGN FEDERAL COUNTERFEITING OPERATION BUYING JUNK STOCKS; AND AT THE SAME TIME THE ACTOR IS MAKING CONTRACTS WITH FOREIGN COMPANIES FOR 500 MILLION VACCINES; AND EXTORTING 50 GOVERNORS ( WITH ZERO REPRESENTATION FROM CONGRESS MEMBERS AND SENATORS - BECAUSE THEY ARE PART OF THE SCAM AND ALL MUST BE REPLACED NOW ) AND TRUMP STILL HAVE A FAKE EMERGENCY ORDER FOR A FLU THAT IS ONLY FATAL 435 / 1000 th OF 1 % OF THE TIME - 5 TIMES LESS LETHAL THAN THE ANNUAL FLU NUMBERS.SPEAKING OF NUMBERS THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT IS PAYING BRIBES SO STATES WILL FABRICATE NUMBERS AND FOLLOW A CULTIST WHITEHOUSE AGENDA TO VIOLATE THE U.S. CONSTITUTION AND BILL OF RIGHTS.VOTE TRUMP OUT ON NOVEMBER 3, 2020DON'T ELECT THE 47-YEAR CORRUPT RACKETEERING CONMAN BIDENWRITE IN JESSE VENTURA FOR PRESIDENT.TRUMP IS AN IDIOT TO THIN HE CAN KILL THE UNITED STATES AND THE LARGEST STANDING ARMY IN THE WORLD.TIME TO STOP ACCEPTING FEDERAL MONEY AND KICK ALL THE FEDERAL AGENCIES FROM THE STATES; SEIZE THE FEDERAL PROPERTY, BASES, FEMA CAMPS WHICH THE LAND FEMA, WILL BE PUT TO GOOD USE AFTER YOUR AGENCY IS EJECTED; SEIZE FEDERAL BUILDINGS; FEDERAL COURTS ( THEY CAN CONDUCT THEIR BUSINESS IN WASHINGTON D.C. ZOOM IT TO U.S. CITIZENS. SINCE PATRIOTS WILL NO LONGER BE PAYING ANY ATTENTION TO THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT - THOSE FEDERAL COURTS WILL NOT MEAN A TINKERS-DAMN.Read the White House’s secret coronavirus red zone reportsThe Trump administration doesn’t make these reports public, but we’re collecting and publishing the COVID-19 data and recommendations for states and counties.Read the White House’s secret coronavirus red zone reportsLiz Essley WhyteLiz Essley WhyteReporterIntroductionThe White House Coronavirus Task Force issues weekly reports to governors about the current state of the COVID-19 pandemic but doesn’t make those reports public, keeping key county-level data and federal advice to states out of sight.This article is available for republishingWe ask that you credit our newsroom at the top with a line that says, “This article was originally published by the Center for Public Integrity, a nonprofit newsroom based in Washington, D.C.” and link to our homepage. Photo rights not included.The Center for Public Integrity is collecting the weekly reports for all 50 states in a new document repository, which will be updated as information comes in. Last month, Public Integrity obtained and published a copy of a 50-state report, which showed 18 states were in the “red zone” for coronavirus cases, meaning they had more than 100 cases per 100,000 residents and more than 10 percent of new tests were positive. Nine states remain in the red zone, according to a recording of an August 19 private call between federal and state officials.The White House has insisted that the response to the pandemic be led by states while the federal government provides guidance.“The White House Coronavirus Task Force is providing tailored recommendations weekly to every governor and health commissioner for their states and counties,” White House spokesman Judd Deere said in an email to Public Integrity in early August. “From the beginning, this has been a locally executed, state managed, federally supported response as local leaders are best positioned to make on-the-ground decisions for their communities armed with [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] guidelines and best practices to limit the spread of COVID-19. As the President has said, the cure cannot be worse than the disease and the United States will not be shut down again.”