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Truth Bombs! Rant #3 Why are we using LOCKDOWN words? with Dr. Anthony B. James
SomaVeda
SomaVeda
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11 views • June 24, 2020
Truth Bombs! Rant #3 Why are we using LOCKDOWN words? with Dr. Anthony B. James

Discussion, questions and opinions on current events with Dr. Anthony B. James of the SomaVeda College of Natural Medicine & Thai Yoga Center. June 23th. 2020

How to not just survive but to thrive today! I'm here for you!

Why are we using "Lockdown" words? What are we talking about?

Thanks to Peggy Hall at https://TheHealthyAmerican.org for giving me the idea for this video! Peggies video's are also at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwC7VpIHS2uJzJ0q5I11oQA

This is my personal commentary on today's events the way that I see them. If you like then please subscribe, like and share! Let's get the word out!

There is no freedom without health freedom. There is no health freedom without informed, voluntary consent. There is no informed voluntary consent without access to the truth, education and freedom of speech and debate. Consider joining the movement towards self reliance in your medical practice and health needs for your self and your family! We can help! Visit us at https://SomaVeda.org for college degrees in Spiritually based Natural Medicine.

New England Journal of Medicine article….
Here's the New England Journal of Medicine that refers to "social privileges":
https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMp2007637

For information of courses in indigenous and traditional medicine to empower and take charge of your life... Visit https://ThaiYogaCenter.com.

Gain Health Freedom. Learn Traditional, Indigenous and Natural Medicine. We have both entry level certificate programs and College Degrees! On0line / Home Study courses as well.

For SCNM College Degree programs in traditional natural medicine science and arts visit us at https://somaveda.org

For Somaveda® Thai Yoga Practitioner Certificate Programs join us at https://ThaiYogaCenter.com

Want to Jump Start Your Healing practice? https://learnthaiyoga.teachable.com... Send your email to [email protected] to receive a free class!

Translations and caption appreciated!

Thanks to the following and check out their Truth Teller Channels!
1) Dr. Rashid Buttar
2) Dr. Dan Erickson
3) Dr. Delores Cahill
4) Dr. Judy Mikovitz
5) Dr. Robert Blalock
6) Dr. Charles McWilliams
7) Dave Cullen
8) Brad Lea "Dropping Bombs!"
Keywords
healthhealth freedommind controlnatural medicineinformed consentcoronalockdownsdr anthony b jamesmedical tryannylockdown words
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