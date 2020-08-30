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Systematic Economic Control: What They Don't Tell You!
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356 views • August 30, 2020
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While interest rates are hardly ever discussed outside the financial pages, they have a greater impact on the world around you than almost anything. Stefan Molyneux breaks down the importance of interest rates, the system of checks and balances they provide and the disaster created by central banks who control them artificially.
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While interest rates are hardly ever discussed outside the financial pages, they have a greater impact on the world around you than almost anything. Stefan Molyneux breaks down the importance of interest rates, the system of checks and balances they provide and the disaster created by central banks who control them artificially.
Your support is essential to Freedomain Radio, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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