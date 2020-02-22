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250 Million - quarantined && 1.5 Million - confirmed
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89 views • February 22, 2020
250,000,000 were quarantined, 1,500,000 were confirmed. 250,000,000 people were quarantined.shocking..... .please share and left comment, push like then more people can see the truth...
original link address: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qCCuCo3Sa-c
now i'm fully focusing on youtube.
i'm making my own video and also translating for Chinese and people in whole world.
I’m really proud of myself that I’m doing meaningful job for the world.
you can help me to get one coffee for editing,
thanks you guys
paypal :
[email protected]
Patreon :
https://www.patreon.com/koreanajones
original link address: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qCCuCo3Sa-c
now i'm fully focusing on youtube.
i'm making my own video and also translating for Chinese and people in whole world.
I’m really proud of myself that I’m doing meaningful job for the world.
you can help me to get one coffee for editing,
thanks you guys
paypal :
[email protected]
Patreon :
https://www.patreon.com/koreanajones
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