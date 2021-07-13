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Call: Wait Until You See What 'Might' Be Coming to Your Town This Fall [12.07.2021]
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121 views • July 13, 2021
Note: Australia right now... First Australia, NEXT US, Denmark and rest of the world...
'Predictive Programming' aka 'MKUltra' & 'Social Engineering' at it finest.
13,800 views Jul 12, 2021
A CALL FOR AN UPRISING - 82.3K subscribers
https://youtu.be/W-s9PkyE5iU
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W-s9PkyE5iU
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeUOId5AD19RhxhmqV8G6wQ
www.acallforanuprising.com
'Predictive Programming' aka 'MKUltra' & 'Social Engineering' at it finest.
13,800 views Jul 12, 2021
A CALL FOR AN UPRISING - 82.3K subscribers
https://youtu.be/W-s9PkyE5iU
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W-s9PkyE5iU
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeUOId5AD19RhxhmqV8G6wQ
www.acallforanuprising.com
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