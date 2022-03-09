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“I Guess We Have To Trust The Parents” - Chair Linda Cuthbert - Volusia County School Board
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20 views • March 09, 2022
8.10.2021 the Volusia County School Board had discussions on defying Governor Ron DeSantis's orders and reinstating the Mask Mandates for children in school.
School Board Chair Linda Cuthbert delivers an ending monolog on why she is prevented from saving children’s lives.
Telling all parents “I guess, we have to trust the parents to do what’s best for their children”.
I guess?
I think someone forgot their actual position and duties as an elected official.
School Board Chair Linda Cuthbert delivers an ending monolog on why she is prevented from saving children’s lives.
Telling all parents “I guess, we have to trust the parents to do what’s best for their children”.
I guess?
I think someone forgot their actual position and duties as an elected official.
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