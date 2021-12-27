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Altairs for Dummies 5
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30 views • December 27, 2021
In this episode I show you how to enter a simple assembly language program, that will simply print the letter A across the screen. And I try to explain the differences that different serial cards have on your programs.
Please feel free to ask any questions, and I will do my best to answer those questions.
I am a vintage computer and video game system collector, who would like to someday open a small vintage video game system museum.
Please feel free to ask any questions, and I will do my best to answer those questions.
I am a vintage computer and video game system collector, who would like to someday open a small vintage video game system museum.
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