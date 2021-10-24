© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Bennett on politicization in schools: Machinery of the state keeps rolling on
Follow
0
Share
Report
60 views • October 24, 2021
Former Reagan Education Secretary Bill Bennett argues COVID took 'blinders off' to expose the politicization of schools and discusses a 7-year-old with Down syndrome forced to wear a mask tied to her face.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.