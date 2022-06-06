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When Billionaires Feud, Bill Gates is Annoyed With Elon Musk.
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70 views • June 06, 2022
When Billionaires Feud, Bill Gates is Annoyed With Elon Musk.
https://rumble.com/v17i31x-when-billionaires-feud-bill-gates-is-annoyed-with-elon-musk..html
Mike Robinson and Patrick Henningsen and Alex Thompson with today's UK Column News.
Selected Excerpts from Friday's news (27 December 2021) See the full news program on the following link below or check for more topical excerpts here on this channel.
https://ukcolumn.org
Sources:
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BI Article: - https://bit.ly/3MYFmww
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SOUNDGROUNDER MUSIC https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg
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UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS
(Article 1).
All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights
Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights
To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken and join us.
Soundgrounder Music
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg
WHO, REJECT Global Governance, Jabs In Perpetuity WAKE UP
https://rumble.com/v17i31x-when-billionaires-feud-bill-gates-is-annoyed-with-elon-musk..html
Mike Robinson and Patrick Henningsen and Alex Thompson with today's UK Column News.
Selected Excerpts from Friday's news (27 December 2021) See the full news program on the following link below or check for more topical excerpts here on this channel.
https://ukcolumn.org
Sources:
******************
BI Article: - https://bit.ly/3MYFmww
=================================
SOUNDGROUNDER MUSIC https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg
---------------------------------------------------------
UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS
(Article 1).
All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights
Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights
To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken and join us.
Soundgrounder Music
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg
WHO, REJECT Global Governance, Jabs In Perpetuity WAKE UP
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