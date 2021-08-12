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The Psychological Damage to Our Children Through CRT in Schools
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69 views • August 12, 2021
We look at and discuss an AMAC article about the Psychological Damage to Our Children in Schools teaching Critical Race Theory. Every Parent should know what CRT is and what it is doing to the minds of their children.
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