SOULED OUT - S 6: Ep 9 - Wrestle Yourself

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Where does one even begin these days when it comes to dissecting the mainstream narrative and pointing out its falsehoods?
This portion of the episode will touch on all sorts of crazy shit.
From the Suez Canal drama that's under way -- to Matt Gaetz being investigated for child trafficking while he simultaneously is trying to expose how US tax-dollars actually fund child trafficking -- to some wild news in the crypto currency realm -- the attack on our second amendment -- the Chauvin trial -- and much more.
Roll up a doobie for this one -- for real.
Enjoy the show!
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