Delta Variant "Not a Game Changer," says Dr. Martin Kulldorf

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Harvard Medical School professor Dr. Martin Kulldorf says that the Delta Variant of COVID-19 is not something to be worried about, saying that while cases are going up, deaths are continuing to go down because of vaccinations and natural immunity. He says that lockdowns are not the answer and in fact may cause more collateral damage.
#DrMartinKulldorff #Vaccine #VaccinePassport