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Is There REALLY A Correct Way To Say Jesus' Name?
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20 views • February 11, 2021
One of the biggest distractions in Christianity today is the teaching that you need to know how to say Jesus' name perfectly. You've probably heard names like Yeshua, Yehoshua, and Yahshua as some examples of the supposedly "correct" way to say Jesus' name, but how do you know which name is the one Jesus would have actually used 2000 years ago? And does it even matter? All of the arguments used to support the "correct name" teaching are silly at best, and downright distractions at worst. This video exposes this whole ridiculous distraction for what it is, and helps you to see what the REAL meaning behind Jesus' name is.
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