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Silent War Ep. 6163: Truckers & Cowboys, Illegal Gun Ban List, Indoctrination Camp Schools
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111 views • February 08, 2022
In this episode of The Silent War:
RINO Lindsey Graham Pushes Legislation to Allow Private Companies to Read All Your Phone Texts, Emails and DMs.
DC School Makes Masked Kindergarten Students March With BLM Signs While Chanting Black Lives Matter.
Colorado District Forced to Cancel Classes After Nearly 1,500 Teachers Call In Sick to Protest Recently Elected Conservative School Board.
As Virginia Students Get Slapped With Suspensions For Not Wearing Masks, Parents Direct Frustration at Governor.
Parents File Lawsuit After 12-Year-Old Girl Attempts Suicide Twice at School After Secret Meetings.
Teacher Made White Elementary School Children Apologize To Black Kids For Their Skin Color.
Wicked ADL Pushes Hate in Classrooms — Program on Diversity that Is Taught to 1.4 Million US Kids Includes Language that Only Whites Can Be Racist.
Scientists Discover Highly Infectious Mutant HIV Strain In The Netherlands, perhaps it has something to do with VAIDS from the VACCINES?
Man Who Rammed Car into Winnipeg Freedom Convoy Protesters is Antifa Activist David Zegarac.
Ottawa Police Seize All Fuel and Propane Tanks From Freedom Convoy Trucks, Cut Off Supply Route For Protesters, Yet Hundreds of Cowboys on Horseback Join the convoy at Coutts Crossing in Alberta.
Federal Judge Restructures Timeline For FDA To Release FOIA Pfizer Vaccine Documents.
NJ Governor To End School Masking Mandate In Hopes Of Returning To "Normalcy".
Ukraine & NATO Agree Threat of Russian Invasion 'Low' - But US Continues "Apocalyptic" Rhetoric.
Illinois Judge Bars Schools From Enforcing Mask Mandates, Says They Are Now ‘Null and Void’.
Democrats Are Building An illegal Gun Registry list of every gun owner - the ban comes next.
All of this, and more.
For breaking news from one of the most over the target and censored names in the world join our 100% Free newsletter at www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/news
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RINO Lindsey Graham Pushes Legislation to Allow Private Companies to Read All Your Phone Texts, Emails and DMs.
DC School Makes Masked Kindergarten Students March With BLM Signs While Chanting Black Lives Matter.
Colorado District Forced to Cancel Classes After Nearly 1,500 Teachers Call In Sick to Protest Recently Elected Conservative School Board.
As Virginia Students Get Slapped With Suspensions For Not Wearing Masks, Parents Direct Frustration at Governor.
Parents File Lawsuit After 12-Year-Old Girl Attempts Suicide Twice at School After Secret Meetings.
Teacher Made White Elementary School Children Apologize To Black Kids For Their Skin Color.
Wicked ADL Pushes Hate in Classrooms — Program on Diversity that Is Taught to 1.4 Million US Kids Includes Language that Only Whites Can Be Racist.
Scientists Discover Highly Infectious Mutant HIV Strain In The Netherlands, perhaps it has something to do with VAIDS from the VACCINES?
Man Who Rammed Car into Winnipeg Freedom Convoy Protesters is Antifa Activist David Zegarac.
Ottawa Police Seize All Fuel and Propane Tanks From Freedom Convoy Trucks, Cut Off Supply Route For Protesters, Yet Hundreds of Cowboys on Horseback Join the convoy at Coutts Crossing in Alberta.
Federal Judge Restructures Timeline For FDA To Release FOIA Pfizer Vaccine Documents.
NJ Governor To End School Masking Mandate In Hopes Of Returning To "Normalcy".
Ukraine & NATO Agree Threat of Russian Invasion 'Low' - But US Continues "Apocalyptic" Rhetoric.
Illinois Judge Bars Schools From Enforcing Mask Mandates, Says They Are Now ‘Null and Void’.
Democrats Are Building An illegal Gun Registry list of every gun owner - the ban comes next.
All of this, and more.
For breaking news from one of the most over the target and censored names in the world join our 100% Free newsletter at www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/news
Also follow us at Gab
https://gab.com/nemosnewsnetwork
Nemos News is 100% listener funded. Thank you for your support in our mission to Break the Cycle of Fake News.
If you value our work please consider supporting us with our vetted patriot sponsors!
www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/sponsors
Shop Patriot & Detox the Deep State with www.RedPillLiving.com, Home of Sleepy Joe - the world's most powerful all natural sleep formula & The Great Awakening Gourmet Coffee for Patriots.
"Our Specialty, is Waking People Up."
Other Links
Join our Telegram chat: https://NemosNewsNetwork.com/chat
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