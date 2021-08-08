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TWO WEEKS TO FLATTEN THE CURVE ? 18 MONTHS LATER AND THE MILITARY IS KNOCKING AT YOUR DOOR
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31 views • August 08, 2021
Waking Up Yet Sheep? Remember When It Was "Two Weeks to Flatten the Curve" ? Now Look Where We Are at, and the Police and Militarys of This World Have Been the Enablers of This Scam-demic, They All Need to Fucking Hang for Assisting Crimes Against Humanity. This Is Not Ending Until Everyone Involved Is Swinging From a Rope For Crimes Against Humanity, Forget Your Fucking Shills, Your Marches & Protests and Days Out Singing at a Big Screen With Kate Shilli-mani, Thats All to Keep You High on Hope-ium and Keep You Away From the Politicians, Wake the Fuck Up and Understand There Has Been a Genocide and It Will Continue Until They Have Achieved Their Goal.
credit goes to / pulled from ---- https://www.bitchute.com/video/MiSFsEiuhgW5/
credit goes to / pulled from ---- https://www.bitchute.com/video/MiSFsEiuhgW5/
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