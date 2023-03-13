Create New Account
From critical care to self-sustaining freedom and health with Erika, Nature's Nurse | Ep. 8
We The Patriots USA
Published 15 hours ago

The Nature's Nurse spent 20 years in western medicine and took on a new career path after refusing to be part of an experiment. She has learned and developed crucial skills to live self-sufficient by learning law, how the body works, growing herbs, and making natural medicine. The Nature’s Nurse is the creator of The Good Stewards Private Membership Association – providing education, services, and products meant to set people free.Show more


