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Ukraine President - The US Is Lying - Redacted Tonight, 020822
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100 views • February 08, 2022
Thanks to Redacted Tonight on YouTube.
Watch the full episode: https://www.portable.tv/videos/victim...
The Biden Administration screwed up a foreign interference operation in Ukraine so badly recently that they've undermined the US's original color revolution in the former-Soviet Republic.
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Full episodes of Redacted Tonight will no longer be available on YouTube. They will be on the free video streaming platform “Portable TV.” All segments of Redacted Tonight will STILL be on YouTube but for the full episodes download the free app at https://www.portable.tv/download.
Full episodes will still be available at RT.com.
~
Watch Lee's newest Stand-Up Comedy Special for free here – https://LeeCampAmerican.com
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Our videos are heavily suppressed by YouTube and Facebook. Please help us avoid censorship by sharing this if you see fit. And join my email list by texting "REDACTED" to 33-777. It's free and quick. You can also join at LeeCamp.com.
Watch the full episode: https://www.portable.tv/videos/victim...
The Biden Administration screwed up a foreign interference operation in Ukraine so badly recently that they've undermined the US's original color revolution in the former-Soviet Republic.
~
Full episodes of Redacted Tonight will no longer be available on YouTube. They will be on the free video streaming platform “Portable TV.” All segments of Redacted Tonight will STILL be on YouTube but for the full episodes download the free app at https://www.portable.tv/download.
Full episodes will still be available at RT.com.
~
Watch Lee's newest Stand-Up Comedy Special for free here – https://LeeCampAmerican.com
~
Our videos are heavily suppressed by YouTube and Facebook. Please help us avoid censorship by sharing this if you see fit. And join my email list by texting "REDACTED" to 33-777. It's free and quick. You can also join at LeeCamp.com.
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