Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Vivek Ramaswamy Describes how the Media Launders its LIES
channel image
Recharge Freedom
330 Subscribers
67 views
Published Saturday

Vivek Ramaswamy describes how the corporate media wonders its lies by quoting a source that got the original statements incorrect, thus creating an intentional layer of obfuscation. #vivekramaswamy #media #mediacriticism

Keywords
cnndemocratspropagandamediadisinformationliarsmisinformationmedia liesmedia criticismvivekvivek ramaswamyunion partyamplify a lie

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket