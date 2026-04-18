Fresh Bamboo Shoots, Cheesecake & Spring Planting

Good day from Kamakura, Japan, on this Saturday, April 18th. It’s been a whirlwind week! I couldn’t resist baking another cheesecake in the last few days. I even went on a bamboo shoot hunt just outside my front door. I boiled them for a quick five minutes to get them ready to eat. I’m also getting my ginger ready to sprout and plant. I’ve finally cleaned up that messy spot next to my south garden. And I’ve planted more pumpkin plants, tomatoes, edamame, and oregano. Come on over and take a look!





A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll