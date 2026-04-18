Fresh Bamboo Shoots, Cheesecake & Spring Planting

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Good day from Kamakura, Japan, on this Saturday, April 18th. It’s been a whirlwind week! I couldn’t resist baking another cheesecake in the last few days. I even went on a bamboo shoot hunt just outside my front door. I boiled them for a quick five minutes to get them ready to eat. I’m also getting my ginger ready to sprout and plant. I’ve finally cleaned up that messy spot next to my south garden. And I’ve planted more pumpkin plants, tomatoes, edamame, and oregano. Come on over and take a look!
A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll
TKG Chapters:
00:00Welcome to Kamakura
01:08Foraging for Bamboo Shoots
02:41Boiling Bamboo Shoots
05:18Bamboo Shot Taste Test 🤤
06:02Prepping Ginger Pre-planting
07:30Checking on the South Garden
09:31Planting Radish Seeds
10:12Checking in on the Raised Bed
10:47Haru & I, Greeting My Neighbor & his Son
11:10In the West Garden
11:35Prepping Containers for Planting
13:08Planting Sunflower Seeds
14:20Identifying a Volunteer Plant
15:08Cheesecake Taste Test 🤤
16:08Moving Grow Tower Plants Outdoors
17:19Transplanting Kabocha Pumpkin Starts
18:32Cleaning up the East Garden
21:00Chainsaw Trouble 😮
22:14Laying Tarp
22:50Positioning Pumpkin Container
23:33Planting Tomatoes & Oregano
26:05Planting Edamame (Soybeans)
27:14Scenes of Kamakura
27:40Mt. Fuji 富士山