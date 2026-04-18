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Fresh Bamboo Shoots, Cheesecake & Spring Planting
The Kamakura Gardener
The Kamakura Gardener
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Good day from Kamakura, Japan, on this Saturday, April 18th. It’s been a whirlwind week! I couldn’t resist baking another cheesecake in the last few days. I even went on a bamboo shoot hunt just outside my front door. I boiled them for a quick five minutes to get them ready to eat. I’m also getting my ginger ready to sprout and plant. I’ve finally cleaned up that messy spot next to my south garden. And I’ve planted more pumpkin plants, tomatoes, edamame, and oregano. Come on over and take a look!


A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll  

Keywords
container gardeningvegetable gardeningraised bed gardeningsmall plot gardeninggardening in japanboston terriergardening from age 60gardening for seniorsgardening at age 60the kamakura gardener
Chapters

TKG Chapters:

00:00Welcome to Kamakura

01:08Foraging for Bamboo Shoots

02:41Boiling Bamboo Shoots

05:18Bamboo Shot Taste Test 🤤

06:02Prepping Ginger Pre-planting

07:30Checking on the South Garden

09:31Planting Radish Seeds

10:12Checking in on the Raised Bed

10:47Haru & I, Greeting My Neighbor & his Son

11:10In the West Garden

11:35Prepping Containers for Planting

13:08Planting Sunflower Seeds

14:20Identifying a Volunteer Plant

15:08Cheesecake Taste Test 🤤

16:08Moving Grow Tower Plants Outdoors

17:19Transplanting Kabocha Pumpkin Starts

18:32Cleaning up the East Garden

21:00Chainsaw Trouble 😮

22:14Laying Tarp

22:50Positioning Pumpkin Container

23:33Planting Tomatoes & Oregano

26:05Planting Edamame (Soybeans)

27:14Scenes of Kamakura

27:40Mt. Fuji 富士山

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Privacy Policy