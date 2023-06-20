How To Clear Out Negative, Demonic, or Unholy Thoughts

Mirrored from Jackie Stout.
Jackie explains how demons will give you lies like "I can't be saved", or "God won't love me because I have fallen too far". And other intrusive thoughts.
God wants to be with you and bless every minute of every day.
