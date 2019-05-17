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Garden time 17-5-2019 and dandelions and why you should know more about them
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25 views • December 28, 2019
We are going to talk about dandelions, their uses and why we should grow and protect them. Why conventional gardens fail. A discussion of how we can do better. I also talk about some of the other weeds that we eat. Be part of the solution and not the problem. Helium where does it come from and other questions I will answer for you.
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