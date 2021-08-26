X22 REPORT: Defcon [1], US Government Relocated, Fire & Fury, OWL

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Defcon [1], US Government Relocated, Fire & Fury, OWL
The [DS] is ready to push everything they have at the patriots. The patriots have now prepared for what is coming. All the pieces to the puzzle have been put into place and at the right moment the patriots are going to strike. Defcon 1 is the key, that is when fire and fury is going to rain down on the [DS]. OWL will be put into place, COG will be initiated, Castle Rock. Strategic planning, the military was the only way.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.