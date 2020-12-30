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COVID 19 Vaccine 002 - Dr. Carrie Madej - Warning on covid vaccine 2020 - MIND BLOWING
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2794 views • December 30, 2020
Your body contains enough DNA - if unfolded - to stretch to the sun and back 53 times.
It contains about 35,000 Terabytes of information.
In other words, you are a walking, talking miracle.
You are so complex it is literally impossible to fully understand.
But now Bill Gates and his puppets want to start fiddling with YOUR DNA.
A tiny change could have disastrous results.
Wake up world, this is not some science fiction movie.
It contains about 35,000 Terabytes of information.
In other words, you are a walking, talking miracle.
You are so complex it is literally impossible to fully understand.
But now Bill Gates and his puppets want to start fiddling with YOUR DNA.
A tiny change could have disastrous results.
Wake up world, this is not some science fiction movie.
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