U.S. Government Causing Food Shortage 10/30/2024
The Prophecy Club
The Prophecy Club
775 followers
113 views • 6 months ago

Hal Turner shared that it costs now $75 for two Ribeye Steaks! That’s right. This is from Walmart and things are about to get much worse. According to the NDAA, the Government has been walking into giant food processing companies grabbing ALL their production for certain foods. Make sure you are prepared to survive when the shelves are empty!

 

00:00 – Things to Come

04:42 – America Has Fallen

07:44 – Purchase Non-Perishable Foods Now

14:51 – Society Breakdown

17:15 – The Shows Over

19:28 – Our Sponsors


Visit us online at:

http://www.prophecyclub.com


To get Financial Advice visit:

https://prophecyclubgold.com/


For Wealth in your Pocket visit Prepper Bar at:

https://prophecyclubbar.com/


Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:

https://www.josephskitchen.com/


EMP Shields:

http://www.empshield.com

Promo Code: Prophecy


Thank you for supporting our Ministry:

https://www.prophecyclub.com/support


Keywords
foodprophecygovernmentshortageprophecy clubcausingstan johnsonprophecy with stan
