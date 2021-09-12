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2 GOVERNMENT TRAINED OSHA-CERTIFIED EXPERTS EXPOSE EVERYTHING ON MASKS
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295 views • September 12, 2021
Two OSHA-certified experts on PPE—specialists who train doctors in the proper use of masks—explain why masking not only does not work but also is extremely dangerous to your health.
Here, Government trained OSHA mask experts Tammy Clark and Kristen Meghan—two long-experienced, OSHA-certified PPE experts, who know far more about masks and ventilators than doctors, who rely on them to be outfitted properly—explain in depth why mask mandates are insane:
1. Because masks and ventilators offer NO protection against respiratory viruses.
And
2. Because those face coverings are incredibly dangerous for many reasons.
Here, Government trained OSHA mask experts Tammy Clark and Kristen Meghan—two long-experienced, OSHA-certified PPE experts, who know far more about masks and ventilators than doctors, who rely on them to be outfitted properly—explain in depth why mask mandates are insane:
1. Because masks and ventilators offer NO protection against respiratory viruses.
And
2. Because those face coverings are incredibly dangerous for many reasons.
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