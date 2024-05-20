Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
AA_IB_368_Lessons_Learned
channel image
Anomic Age: The John Age Show
132 Subscribers
47 views
Published 18 hours ago

Tonight I will get into the importance of teaching. We will look at it through the conventional sense and also through the nonconventional sense. Through this I will examine the impact of good teachers and bad, and the importance of choosing the right ones.


#teaching #learning #education #Impact #NWO #SocialMedia #Media #America #News #Distraction #MindControl #AnomicAge #JohnAge


Check out the show, like, and share the links!

▶ PAYPAL: https://www.paypal.com/cgi-bin/webscr?cmd=_s-xclick&hosted_button_id=VZ85VSPZMP7W8&source=url


▶ PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/anomicage


▶ LIGHTNING: https://getalby.com/p/anomicage


▶ HOMEPAGE: https://anomicage.com/


▶ SUBSCRIBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpQRgrdLWxbAH7aKU3nICeA?sub_confirmation=1


▶ PODCAST: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/anomic-age-the-john-age-show/id1446536914?mt=2&app=podcast


▶ APP STORE: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/anomic-age/id1434568466?ls=1&mt=8


▶ GOOGLE PLAY: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=appanomicagecom.wpapp&pcampaignid=MKT-Other-global-all-co-prtnr-py-PartBadge-Mar2515-1


▶ YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpQRgrdLWxbAH7aKU3nICeA?sub_confirmation=1


▶ BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/v11yoL9sFhAn/


▶ FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/AnomicAge


▶ TELEGRAM: https://t.me/AnomicAge


▶ RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/c/c-358375


▶ ODYSEE: https://odysee.com/@AnomicAge:b

Keywords
educationlearningnwomediaimpactmindcontrolteachingsocialmediaanomicagejohnage

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket