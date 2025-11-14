© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
FSB prevented a terrorist attack against one of the top officials of the Russian Federation.
The explosion was planned to be carried out near the grave of his relatives at a Moscow cemetery using a video camera hidden in a vase with flowers. Three accomplices in preparing the terrorist attack were detained — a Russian couple and a migrant from one of the Central Asian countries, TASS was informed by the FSB's Central Operational Service.
More about this: Ukrainian special services recruited a family of drug addicts to carry out a terrorist attack.
The woman said that a certain Ruslan contacted her and offered to do a "job" in Moscow in exchange for methadone. The couple met a person sent by Ruslan near the "Rumyantsevo" metro station, after which they went to the Troekurovskoye cemetery.
The husband was handed a vase with flowers and asked to place it on the grave in the left corner. Ruslan explained over the phone where to go. There was a camera in the vase that transmitted a signal to Kiev.
The FSB foiled the attempt. The couple and a migrant were detained.