FSB prevented a terrorist attack against one of the top officials of the Russian Federation.

The explosion was planned to be carried out near the grave of his relatives at a Moscow cemetery using a video camera hidden in a vase with flowers. Three accomplices in preparing the terrorist attack were detained — a Russian couple and a migrant from one of the Central Asian countries, TASS was informed by the FSB's Central Operational Service.

More about this: Ukrainian special services recruited a family of drug addicts to carry out a terrorist attack.

The woman said that a certain Ruslan contacted her and offered to do a "job" in Moscow in exchange for methadone. The couple met a person sent by Ruslan near the "Rumyantsevo" metro station, after which they went to the Troekurovskoye cemetery.

The husband was handed a vase with flowers and asked to place it on the grave in the left corner. Ruslan explained over the phone where to go. There was a camera in the vase that transmitted a signal to Kiev.

The FSB foiled the attempt. The couple and a migrant were detained.