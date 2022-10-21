Update: Forced Jabs For Kids?

Your Kids, Our Rules

* CDC adds ’rona shot to childhood ‘vaccine’ schedule.

* States are fighting back against the CDC.

* Many states set school vax requirements based on CDC’s immunization schedule.

* You’re not allowed to question if it’s safe for children.

* Why are the vaxxes still being pushed on kids?

* Your kid could be forced to get jabbed after today’s vote — by an unelected committee of CDC bureaucrats.





Tucker Carlson Tonight | 20 October 2022

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6314122643112

