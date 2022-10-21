Update: Forced Jabs For Kids?

Your Kids, Our Rules
* CDC adds ’rona shot to childhood ‘vaccine’ schedule.
* States are fighting back against the CDC.
* Many states set school vax requirements based on CDC’s immunization schedule.
* You’re not allowed to question if it’s safe for children.
* Why are the vaxxes still being pushed on kids?
* Your kid could be forced to get jabbed after today’s vote — by an unelected committee of CDC bureaucrats.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 20 October 2022
