We’re Going to have to Address the Rising Instance of Cancer in Relation to Covid Vaccines — says LA TImes Owner





“For the first time in my career, I’ve seen an 8, 9, and 10 year-old with colon cancer.





First time in my career, I’ve had a 13-year-old child in my clinic due metastatic pancreatic cancer.





..We have to face reality… the good news is we can do something about it…>





I’m excited about the next four years bringing this information across…”





🔴 MY THOUGHTS:

People need to be held accountable… and tried for crimes against humanity… we simply cannot move on without it. Too atrocious crimes were committed. Too many lives were ruined and lost.