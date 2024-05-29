FORMER CAST MEMBER REVEALS SECRETS 🤫 OF DISNEY WORLD'S OFF-LIMITS UNDERGROUND TUNNELS

Fry Bucket is back for more secrets! This time we are going underground! Well, technically NOT underground... it's time for a former Disney World Cast Member to reveals secrets about the Magic Kingdom Utilidors.





-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-=-

Shop our outfits HERE: https://allears.net/outfit





Did you enjoy this video? If so, please Like, Favorite, and/or Share the video with others! We'd love to hear your comments.





Don't miss a video - Subscribe to our YouTube Channel: http://youtube.com/allearsnet





Sign up for our newsletter AND get a FREE checklist to help you pack for your next Disney trip: https://allearstoday.com/allears-16-things-everyone-forgets-to-bring-to-walt-disney-world/

♥ TIK TOK https://www.tiktok.com/allearsnet

♥ TWITTER https://twitter.com/allearsnet

♥ PINTEREST http://pinterest.com/allearsnet/

♥ FACEBOOK https://www.facebook.com/AllEars.net

♥ INSTAGRAM http://instagram.com/allearsnet





For complete planning and vacation information on Walt Disney World, Disneyland and Disney Cruise Line visit us at: http://allears.net





Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8ZS5_gemHaw